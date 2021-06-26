Where's the cheapest gas in Jamestown?

(JAMESTOWN, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Jamestown area offering savings of $0.09 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 523 E Central Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 500 Us-127, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.90.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 523 E Central Ave, Jamestown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ 3.16

Gulf 600 Allardt Hwy, Jamestown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.16 $ 3.43 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.