Save up to $0.09 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Gulf Shores
(GULF SHORES, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Gulf Shores, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 140 E Fort Morgan Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.9 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Chevron at 2105 E 2Nd St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Gulf Shores area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.15
$3.43
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.19
$3.35
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.29
$3.69
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.22
$3.52
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.22
$3.62
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.