Save up to $0.09 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Gulf Shores

(GULF SHORES, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Gulf Shores, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 140 E Fort Morgan Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.9 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Chevron at 2105 E 2Nd St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Gulf Shores area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 140 E Fort Morgan Rd, Gulf Shores

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.15 $ 3.43 $ 2.91

Pride 3665 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.19 $ 3.35 $ 2.91

Shell 2011 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Shell 6870 Foley Beach Express, Orange Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 2.99

Shell 7525 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Foley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 3.62 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.