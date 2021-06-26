Gas savings: The cheapest station in Havre

(HAVRE, MT) According to Havre gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.

Exxon at 136 1St St W was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.88 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 1200 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon 136 1St St W, Havre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.18

Holiday 200 1St St W, Havre

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.