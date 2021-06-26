Gas savings: The cheapest station in Havre
(HAVRE, MT) According to Havre gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.
Exxon at 136 1St St W was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.88 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 1200 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.01 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.14
$3.44
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.04
$3.39
$3.14
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.