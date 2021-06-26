Monett gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MONETT, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Monett area offering savings of $0.07 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 879 Us-60 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 914 N Central Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 879 Us-60, Monett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.02 $ 3.27 $ 2.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.