Spencer gas at $2.9 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(SPENCER, IA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Spencer area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 411 W 18Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.9 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 15 Grand Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.2.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.96 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$3.00
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$--
$3.45
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.