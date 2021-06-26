Sweetwater gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SWEETWATER, TX) According to Sweetwater gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

Shell at 1803 E Broadway St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Alon at 300 E Broadway St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sweetwater area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 1803 E Broadway St, Sweetwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Taylor Food Mart 1101 E Broadway St, Sweetwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.07 $ 3.27 $ 2.89

Alon 1811 Lamar St , Sweetwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ 2.99

Alon 100 Nw Georgia Ave, Sweetwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.09 $ 3.32 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 405 Ne Georgia Ave, Sweetwater

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 2.93

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.