Pecos gas at $2.94 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(PECOS, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Pecos, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.
Alon at 708 S Cedar St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 201 E 3Rd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.00 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.40
$3.70
$3.28
|card
card$3.05
$--
$3.70
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.33
$3.54
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$--
$--
$3.29
|card
card$2.98
$3.37
$3.63
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.