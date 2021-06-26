Pecos gas at $2.94 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(PECOS, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Pecos, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

Alon at 708 S Cedar St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 201 E 3Rd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Alon 708 S Cedar St, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

United Express 2801 S Cedar St, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.27

Love's Travel Stop 5202 South Cedar St, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.40 $ 3.70 $ 3.28 card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.70 $ 3.28

Sunoco 1219 S Cedar St, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 4101 S Cedar St, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.33 $ 3.54 $ 3.29

Pilot 2500 S Bickley Ave, Pecos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 2.98 $ 3.37 $ 3.63 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.