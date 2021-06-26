Guymon gas at $2.76 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(GUYMON, OK) According to Guymon gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Yesway at 1201 Ne 12Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Valero at 102 Se 2Nd St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Guymon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Yesway 1201 Ne 12Th St, Guymon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Yesway 1015 E Highway 54, Guymon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.