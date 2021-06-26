Kingstree gas at $2.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(KINGSTREE, SC) Gas prices vary across in the Kingstree area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Refuel at 405 Nelson Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Refuel at 405 Nelson Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Refuel 405 Nelson Blvd, Kingstree

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

BP 1437 N Longstreet St, Kingstree

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.40 $ 3.72 $ --

Carolina Petro 1185 E Main St, Kingstree

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.