Save $0.04 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Vernon

(VERNON, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Vernon area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 3802 Us-287 W. Regular there was listed at $2.66 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.7 at Alon at 3620 W Wilbarger St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Vernon area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.68 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 3802 Us-287 W, Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Alon 1405 E Wilbarger St, Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Yesway 4016 Wilbarger St, Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.