Save $0.13 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Hawkinsville

(HAWKINSVILLE, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Hawkinsville area offering savings of $0.13 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 94 Eastman Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at CITGO at 86 Broad St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hawkinsville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BP 94 Eastman Hwy, Hawkinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Circle K 167 Broad St, Hawkinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.