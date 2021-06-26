Here’s the cheapest gas in Jerseyville Saturday

(JERSEYVILLE, IL) According to Jerseyville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 216 N State St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 216 N State St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.19.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP 216 N State St, Jerseyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 908 W Carpenter St, Jerseyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Casey's 723 S State St, Jerseyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Fast Stop 1000 June St, Jerseyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.