Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jerseyville, IL

Here’s the cheapest gas in Jerseyville Saturday

Posted by 
Jerseyville Voice
Jerseyville Voice
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2We1C6_0ag2EKsC00

(JERSEYVILLE, IL) According to Jerseyville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 216 N State St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 216 N State St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.19.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP

216 N State St, Jerseyville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Casey's

908 W Carpenter St, Jerseyville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19

Casey's

723 S State St, Jerseyville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19

Fast Stop

1000 June St, Jerseyville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Jerseyville Voice

Jerseyville Voice

Jerseyville, IL
22
Followers
48
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jerseyville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jerseyville, IL
Local
Illinois Traffic
Jerseyville, IL
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Fuel Prices#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Gas Prices Soar Nationwide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - Gas prices are on the rise nationwide but largely remain steady in Maryland. The national gas price average has increased 40% since the start of the year, from $2.25 on January 1 to $3.14 today. Higher demand and a decline in total gas stocks last week continue to push prices. If these trends continue, while the price of crude remains above $70 per barrel, American drivers can expect gas prices to continue climbing during the busy summer driving season.
Iowa State1380kcim.com

Although Iowa Gas Prices See Only Slight Increase, AAA Predicts Prices At The Pump Will Surge Over The Summer

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), the national average price of gasoline has risen 40 percent since the beginning of the year, from $2.25 on Jan. 1 to $3.13 as of Tuesday, Jan. 6. AAA Iowa reports a lower average for the past week, showing a one cent increase to $2.97 with retail diesel prices holding steady at $3.10 per gallon and wholesale ethanol falling $.10 to $2.38. The prediction, however, is that consumers can expect to see even more price increases at the pumps over the summer, estimated at another $.10 to $.20, bringing the national average to well over $3.25 by the end of August. “Robust gasoline demand and more expensive crude oil prices are pushing gas prices higher,” says AAA spokesperson, Jeanette McGee. “We had hoped that global crude production increases would bring some relief at the pump this month, but weekend OPEC negotiations fell through with no agreement reached. As a result, crude prices are set to surge to a seven-year high.” A crude oil price of $76.40 has not been reached since November of 2014. A national average gas price of $3.25 has not been seen since October of the same year. The Energy Information Administration is also reporting that demand for gasoline is robust at 9.1 million barrels per day.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Tarrant County Today

Here’s the cheapest gas in Fort Worth Saturday

(FORT WORTH, TX) According to Fort Worth gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Lisa's at 2550 Ne 28Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1541 S University Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Here’s the cheapest gas in Newark Saturday

(NEWARK, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Newark area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, ABE at 33090 Mission Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 31889 Alvarado Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Here’s the cheapest gas in Los Altos Saturday

(LOS ALTOS, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Los Altos, you could be saving up to $1.40 per gallon on gas. Palo Alto Gas & Smog at 835 San Antonio Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 3600 Alameda De Las Pulgas, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.29.

Comments / 0

Community Policy