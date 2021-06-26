Parsons gas at $2.84 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(PARSONS, KS) Gas prices vary across in the Parsons area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon.

Bordertown at 2901 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 1430 Main St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.87.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Parsons area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Bordertown 2901 Main St, Parsons

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.06

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.