Here’s the cheapest gas in Weatherford Saturday

(WEATHERFORD, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Weatherford, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 309 W Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Phillips 66 at 201 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Weatherford area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66 309 W Main St, Weatherford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Shell 902 E Main St, Weatherford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 1110 E Main St , Weatherford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 2305 E Main St, Weatherford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 1401 N Airport Rd, Weatherford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.