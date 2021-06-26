Here’s the cheapest gas in Weatherford Saturday
(WEATHERFORD, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Weatherford, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 309 W Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Phillips 66 at 201 E Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Weatherford area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.