Where's the cheapest gas in Keokuk?

(KEOKUK, IA) According to Keokuk gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, US 61 Oil at Us-136 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 1825 Keokuk St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

US 61 Oil Us-136, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Ayerco 124 Us-61, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 3450 Main St, Keokuk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.19

Casey's 326 Main St, Keokuk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 3345 Main St, Keokuk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.19

Casey's 3530 Main St, Keokuk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.