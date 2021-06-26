Where's the cheapest gas in Keokuk?
(KEOKUK, IA) According to Keokuk gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, US 61 Oil at Us-136 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 1825 Keokuk St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.96 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.91
$3.18
$3.48
$3.19
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.19
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.