Gas savings: The cheapest station in Cameron
(CAMERON, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Cameron area offering savings of $0.05 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 102 S Walnut was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1514 Bob Griffin Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.84.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.