Gas savings: The cheapest station in Cameron

(CAMERON, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Cameron area offering savings of $0.05 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 102 S Walnut was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1514 Bob Griffin Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.84.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex 102 S Walnut, Cameron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ --

Clark 403 N Walnut, Cameron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Trex Mart 614 N Walnut St, Cameron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ -- $ --

Casey's 305 E Evergreen St, Cameron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Casey's 405 W Grand Ave, Cameron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

SBJ Fuels 1314 N Walnut St, Cameron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.