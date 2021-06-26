Clinton gas at $2.77 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(CLINTON, MO) Depending on where you fill up in Clinton, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 109 N 2Nd St. Regular there was listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Bullseye at 1409 E Ohio St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.81.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Phillips 66 109 N 2Nd St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 701 E Ohio St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.17 $ 3.42 $ 3.09

Casey's 1100 S 2Nd St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.47 $ --

Phillips 66 1805 E Ohio St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.22 $ 3.09

Conoco 93 E Ohio St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 1424 N 2Nd St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.