Lamesa, TX

Save up to $0.00 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Lamesa

Posted by 
Lamesa Voice
Lamesa Voice
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FrIyg_0ag2ECoO00

(LAMESA, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Lamesa area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

Sunoco at 411 N Lynn Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 411 N Lynn Ave , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco

411 N Lynn Ave , Lamesa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.55
$3.29

Phillips 66

1100 Seminole Rd, Lamesa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29

Sunoco

1912 N Dallas Ave, Lamesa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.26
$3.45
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lamesa, TX
6
Followers
45
Post
834
Views
ABOUT

With Lamesa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sunoco
