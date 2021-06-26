This is the cheapest gas in Fort Stockton right now
(FORT STOCKTON, TX) According to Fort Stockton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart at 2610 W Dickinson Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Gascard at 2406 W Dickinson Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fort Stockton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.04 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.22
$3.37
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.49
$--
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.69
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.