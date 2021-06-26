This is the cheapest gas in Fort Stockton right now

(FORT STOCKTON, TX) According to Fort Stockton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart at 2610 W Dickinson Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Gascard at 2406 W Dickinson Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fort Stockton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart 2610 W Dickinson Blvd, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ 3.37 $ 3.09

Exxon 310 W Dickinson Blvd, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Stripes 1000 N Front St, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 601 W Dickinson Blvd, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.35

Chevron 1501 Us-285, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.69

Sunoco 1723 N Us-285, Fort Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.