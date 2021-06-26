Cancel
Fort Stockton, TX

This is the cheapest gas in Fort Stockton right now

Posted by 
Fort Stockton Times
Fort Stockton Times
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZY1UH_0ag2EA2w00

(FORT STOCKTON, TX) According to Fort Stockton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart at 2610 W Dickinson Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Gascard at 2406 W Dickinson Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fort Stockton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart

2610 W Dickinson Blvd, Fort Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.22
$3.37
$3.09

Exxon

310 W Dickinson Blvd, Fort Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.24

Stripes

1000 N Front St, Fort Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

601 W Dickinson Blvd, Fort Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.49
$--
$3.35

Chevron

1501 Us-285, Fort Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.69
$3.69

Sunoco

1723 N Us-285, Fort Stockton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Community Policy
Fort Stockton Times

Fort Stockton Times

Fort Stockton, TX
6
Followers
39
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Stockton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

