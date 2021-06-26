Gas savings: The cheapest station in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Fairfield area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

Kum & Go at 1601 W Burlington Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kum & Go at 1601 W Burlington Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fairfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Kum & Go 1601 W Burlington Ave, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 1901 W Burlington Ave, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 2125 Libertyville Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.