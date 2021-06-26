Where's the cheapest gas in Cadiz?
(CADIZ, KY) According to Cadiz gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
Minit Mart at 267 Main was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 5820 Hopkinsville Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.34
$3.99
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.