Where's the cheapest gas in Cadiz?

(CADIZ, KY) According to Cadiz gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

Minit Mart at 267 Main was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 5820 Hopkinsville Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Minit Mart 267 Main, Cadiz

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 279 Main St, Cadiz

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Ideal Market 299 Main , Cadiz

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Hamtown Stop N Go 1104 Canton Rd, Cadiz

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Shell 1702 E Main St, Cadiz

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.99 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.