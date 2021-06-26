Here’s the cheapest gas in Globe Saturday

(GLOBE, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Globe area offering savings of $0.22 per gallon.

Speedway at 1690 E Ash St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2060 Us-60 , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Speedway 1690 E Ash St, Globe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Circle K 990 N Broad St, Globe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.27 $ 3.55 $ --

Circle K 1250 E Ash St, Globe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 1951 E Ash St , Globe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.27 $ 3.55 $ --

Fry's 2051 Us-60, Globe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 4303 Us-60, Claypool

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.27 $ 3.55 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.