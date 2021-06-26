Save $0.15 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Bremen

(BREMEN, GA) According to Bremen gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

CITGO at 4335 Us-27 N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 525 Pacific Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.84.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CITGO 4335 Us-27 N, Carrollton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 6425 Us-78 W, Bremen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.16 $ 2.97

Valero 5247 Us-78, Waco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.