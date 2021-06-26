This is the cheapest gas in Price right now

(PRICE, UT) Depending on where you fill up in Price, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

Maverik at 295 E. Main was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 121 N Carbonville Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Price area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.20 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 295 E. Main, Price

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ --

Maverik 891 East Main, Price

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.43

Walmart 245 Ut-55, Price

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.20 $ 3.46 $ 3.43

Conoco 104 W 100 N, Price

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Smith's 1075 E Main St, Price

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.47

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.