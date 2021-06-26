Save up to $0.15 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Stilwell

(STILWELL, OK) According to Stilwell gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 84081 Us-59 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 110 N 2Nd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 84081 Us-59, Stilwell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.