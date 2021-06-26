Bassett gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.08 per gallon
(BASSETT, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Bassett, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.
Dodge's Store at 5683 Virginia Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Roberts Bestway at 1706 Dillons Fork Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bassett area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.80 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.77
$--
$--
$2.86
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89
|card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.