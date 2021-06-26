Bassett gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.08 per gallon

(BASSETT, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Bassett, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.

Dodge's Store at 5683 Virginia Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Roberts Bestway at 1706 Dillons Fork Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bassett area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Dodge's Store 5683 Virginia Ave, Bassett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 2.86 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.91

Liberty 2575 Virginia Ave, Collinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 6601 Fairystone Park Hwy, Bassett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89 card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Speedway 5740 Virginia Ave, Bassett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 299 N River Rd, Fieldale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Speedway 5484 Virginia Ave, Bassett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.