Hondo gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(HONDO, TX) According to Hondo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, H-E-B at 609 19Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1201 19Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.65 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

H-E-B 609 19Th St, Hondo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.76

Murphy USA 111 22Nd St, Hondo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Chevron 105 19Th St, Hondo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.