Hondo gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(HONDO, TX) According to Hondo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, H-E-B at 609 19Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1201 19Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.69.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.65 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.76
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.97
$3.22
$2.85
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.