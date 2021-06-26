Franklin gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(FRANKLIN, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Franklin area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shell at 1293 Armory Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Sunoco at 101 N College Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Franklin area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 1293 Armory Dr, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 3.01 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.06

Shell 807 Hunterdale Rd, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ 3.14 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Shell 30001 Smith'S Ferry Rd, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Park & Shop 700 South St, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 301 E 2Nd Ave, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 1197 Carrsville Hwy, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.