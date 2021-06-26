Gas savings: The cheapest station in Bishop

(BISHOP, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Bishop area offering savings of $0.64 per gallon.

Yuhubi Nobi at 180 N See Vee Ln was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.91 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2392 N Sierra Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.55.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bishop area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.17 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Yuhubi Nobi 180 N See Vee Ln, Bishop

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.91 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.98 $ -- $ -- $ --

Paiute Palace Gas Station 2750 N Sierra Hwy, Bishop

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.93 $ 4.03 $ 4.13 $ 4.03 card card $ 4.00 $ 4.10 $ 4.20 $ 4.10

ARCO 466 S Main St, Bishop

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.05

Vons 1190 N Main St, Bishop

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.01 $ 4.21 $ -- $ 4.05 card card $ -- $ -- $ 4.32 $ --

Pace 610 N Main St, Bishop

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.25 $ -- $ 4.55 $ --

Sinclair 586 N Main St, Bishop

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.15 $ -- $ -- $ 4.09 card card $ 4.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.