Gas savings: The cheapest station in Bishop
(BISHOP, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Bishop area offering savings of $0.64 per gallon.
Yuhubi Nobi at 180 N See Vee Ln was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.91 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2392 N Sierra Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.55.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bishop area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.17 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.91
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.98
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.93
$4.03
$4.13
$4.03
|card
card$4.00
$4.10
$4.20
$4.10
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.01
$4.21
$--
$4.05
|card
card$--
$--
$4.32
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.05
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$4.25
$--
$4.55
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.15
$--
$--
$4.09
|card
card$4.25
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.