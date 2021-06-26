Fort Mohave gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(FORT MOHAVE, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Fort Mohave area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fastrip at 2199 Az-95. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Chevron at 3713 Az-95, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fort Mohave area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fastrip 2199 Az-95, Bullhead City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.96 $ 3.06 $ 2.65

ARCO 2198 Az-95, Bullhead City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart 5210 S Az-95, Fort Mohave

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Smith's 4747 Az-95, Fort Mohave

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.01 $ 3.21 $ 3.03

Maverik 4495 Hwy 95, Fort Mohave

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.11 $ 3.31 $ 3.03

Safeway 4823 S Az-95 , Fort Mohave

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.01 $ 3.22 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.