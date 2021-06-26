Slippery Rock gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.07 per gallon
(SLIPPERY ROCK, PA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Slippery Rock area offering savings of $0.07 per gallon.
Love's Travel Stop at 1011 New Castle Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.18 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sheetz at 103 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.20 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.18
$3.48
$3.78
$3.78
|card
card$3.18
$3.45
$3.78
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.