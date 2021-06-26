Slippery Rock gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.07 per gallon

(SLIPPERY ROCK, PA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Slippery Rock area offering savings of $0.07 per gallon.

Love's Travel Stop at 1011 New Castle Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.18 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sheetz at 103 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.20 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Love's Travel Stop 1011 New Castle Rd, Pennsylvania

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.78 $ 3.78 card card $ 3.18 $ 3.45 $ 3.78 $ 3.89

Sheetz 107 Franklin St, Slippery Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.59

GetGo 640 Kelly Blvd, Slippery Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.