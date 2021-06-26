Where's the cheapest gas in Moulton?

(MOULTON, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Moulton, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 15441 Al-24 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 11327 Al-157 , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 15441 Al-24, Moulton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ 2.97

Marathon 11871 Al-157, Moulton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.