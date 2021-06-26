Where's the cheapest gas in Moulton?
(MOULTON, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Moulton, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 15441 Al-24 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 11327 Al-157 , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.10
$3.35
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.