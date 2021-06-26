Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pleasanton

(PLEASANTON, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Pleasanton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at H-E-B at 219 W Oaklawn Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Valero at 103344 Ih-37, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pleasanton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.67 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

H-E-B 219 W Oaklawn Rd, Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.23 $ 2.74

Murphy USA 2145 W Oaklawn Rd, Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 3.12 $ 2.74

Valero 1318 2Nd St, Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2370 W Oaklawn Rd, Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 2.82

Sunoco 1202 Oak St, Jourdanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.93 $ 3.30 $ 2.85

Texaco 104 S Main St, Pleasanton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.10 $ 3.45 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.