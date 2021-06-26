Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pleasanton, TX

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pleasanton

Posted by 
Pleasanton News Watch
Pleasanton News Watch
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kbkxr_0ag2DtMU00

(PLEASANTON, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Pleasanton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at H-E-B at 219 W Oaklawn Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Valero at 103344 Ih-37, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pleasanton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.67 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

H-E-B

219 W Oaklawn Rd, Pleasanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.89
$3.23
$2.74

Murphy USA

2145 W Oaklawn Rd, Pleasanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$3.12
$2.74

Valero

1318 2Nd St, Pleasanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$--

Valero

2370 W Oaklawn Rd, Pleasanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.93
$3.23
$2.82

Sunoco

1202 Oak St, Jourdanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.93
$3.30
$2.85

Texaco

104 S Main St, Pleasanton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$3.10
$3.45
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Pleasanton News Watch

Pleasanton News Watch

Pleasanton, TX
21
Followers
54
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pleasanton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasanton, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Valero
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

The U.S. just experienced its hottest June on record

In 127 years of record-keeping, the United States was never this hot in June. Blistering and record-setting heat waves on both the West Coast and the East Coast made last month the hottest June in U.S. history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As the Earth continues to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy