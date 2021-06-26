Save up to $0.09 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Carthage

(CARTHAGE, TX) According to Carthage gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 2365 Se Loop Us-59 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 713 W Panola St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 2365 Se Loop Us-59, Carthage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 2360 Se Loop Us-59, Carthage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.09

Murphy USA 1501 Walton Spur, Carthage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.92

Exxon 1086 Us-59, Carthage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.