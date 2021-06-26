Sullivan gas at $2.78 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(SULLIVAN, MO) According to Sullivan gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, ZX at 116 S Service Rd W was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Flying J at 825 N Loop Dr , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.92.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sullivan area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$2.89
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$3.19
|card
card$2.92
$3.17
$3.48
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.39
$3.18
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.