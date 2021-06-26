Sullivan gas at $2.78 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SULLIVAN, MO) According to Sullivan gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, ZX at 116 S Service Rd W was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Flying J at 825 N Loop Dr , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.92.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sullivan area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

ZX 116 S Service Rd W, Sullivan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Mobil 771 N Service Rd W, Sullivan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 2.89 $ -- $ --

Flying J 825 N Loop Dr , Sullivan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ 3.48 $ 3.25

ZX 161 N Outer Rd, Bourbon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.