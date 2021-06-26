Where's the cheapest gas in Greenville?

(GREENVILLE, AL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Greenville area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at QV at 943 Fort Dale Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Marathon at 2013 Luverne Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

QV 943 Fort Dale Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85 card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 701 Willow Ln, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pacecar 943 Fort Dale Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.