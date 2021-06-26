Claremont gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(CLAREMONT, NH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Claremont area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.

CITGO at 225 Washington St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.9 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Irving at 58 Washingtion St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.97.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO 225 Washington St, Claremont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

CITGO 102 Elm St, Claremont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 170 Charlestown Rd, Claremont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 3.58 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.