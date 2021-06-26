Alexander gas at $2.64 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ALEXANDER, AR) According to Alexander gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 403 Bryant Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 12001 Colonel Glenn Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Alexander area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.71 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 403 Bryant Ave, Bryant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 2.96

Valero 1611 N Reynolds Rd, Bryant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.94

Murphy Express 8800 Baseline Rd, Little Rock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 2.89

Mapco 2201 N Reynolds Rd, Bryant

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 2.99

CITGO 26213 I-30 Frontage Rd, Alexander

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ --

Shell 13400 I-30 Frontage Rd, Alexander

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.01 $ 3.35 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.