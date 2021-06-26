Alexander gas at $2.64 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(ALEXANDER, AR) According to Alexander gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.21 per gallon on gas.
Murphy USA at 403 Bryant Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 12001 Colonel Glenn Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Alexander area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.71 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.94
$3.29
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.99
$--
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$2.96
$3.26
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.97
$3.27
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.01
$3.35
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.