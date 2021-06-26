Elk City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.43 per gallon
(ELK CITY, OK) According to Elk City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, United at 2700 W Third St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 515 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Elk City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.06
$3.26
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.08
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$3.28
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.