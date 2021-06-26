Elk City gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.43 per gallon

(ELK CITY, OK) According to Elk City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, United at 2700 W Third St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 515 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Elk City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

United 2700 W Third St, Elk City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.26 $ --

Shamrock 1220 Colorado Ave, Elk City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Spivey's 2000 W 7Th St, Elk City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.08 $ --

Phillips 66 3111 S Hwy 6, Elk City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Love's Country Store 1001 W 3Rd St, Elk City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.28 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.28

Drive N Go 1422 W 3Rd St, Elk City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.