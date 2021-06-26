This is the cheapest gas in Maysville right now

(MAYSVILLE, KY) Gas prices vary across in the Maysville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 239 Walmart Way was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 767 Us-52, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 239 Walmart Way, Maysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.05

Marathon 651 Bernard-Coughlin Blvd, Maysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 3.06

Speedway 1425 Us-68, Maysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.07 $ 3.32 $ 3.05

Marathon 603 Duke Of York St, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.32 $ --

Kroger 400 Market Square Dr, Maysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.05

Marathon 1690 Us-68, Maysville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.06 $ 3.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.