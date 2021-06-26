Camdenton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(CAMDENTON, MO) Depending on where you fill up in Camdenton, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Ballentine's at 5681 Old Mo-5. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at Bledsoe at 322 S Old Mo-5, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Ballentine's 5681 Old Mo-5, Camdenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Signal 140 E Us-54, Camdenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 2.89

Cenex 321 N Mo-5, Camdenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.81

Casey's 487 S Business Route 5, Camdenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Cenex 535 Us-54, Camdenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.76

Casey's 801 W Hwy 54, Camdenton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.