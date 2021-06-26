Covington gas at $2.87 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(COVINGTON, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Covington, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

Exxon at 204 Westvaco Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 810C Madison Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.93.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon 204 Westvaco Rd, Low Moor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Farm & Fuel 121 N Alleghany Ave, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Love's Travel Stop 9104 Winterberry Ave, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.34 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.