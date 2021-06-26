Save up to $0.07 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Winnsboro

(WINNSBORO, LA) Gas prices vary across in the Winnsboro area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 3370 Front St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Spirit at 3860 Front St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.74.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.70 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 3370 Front St, Winnsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Shell 3480 Front St, Winnsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.03 $ 3.43 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.