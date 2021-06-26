Florence gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.18 per gallon
(FLORENCE, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Florence area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon.
Shell at 951 Us-101 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.24 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Safeway at 700 Us-101, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.42.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.33 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.29
$--
$--
$3.42
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.42
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.30
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.