Florence gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.18 per gallon

(FLORENCE, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Florence area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.18 per gallon.

Shell at 951 Us-101 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.24 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Safeway at 700 Us-101, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.42.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.33 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell 951 Us-101, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 85039 Us-101, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ --

VP Racing Fuels 813 Us-101, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.42 card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.42

76 1839 Us-101, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.30 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.