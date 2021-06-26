Save up to $0.14 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Harrisonville
(HARRISONVILLE, MO) According to Harrisonville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Love's Travel Stop at 2611 S Brookhart Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.79 at BP at 150 S Commercial St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Harrisonville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.75 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.65
$2.95
$3.25
$3.06
|card
card$2.65
$2.85
$3.25
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$3.25
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$3.25
$3.11
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.