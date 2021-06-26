Save $0.30 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Grove

(GROVE, OK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Grove area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 2117 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Lakeland Petroleum at 65501 E 290 Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Grove area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 2117 S Main St, Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.00 $ 3.15 $ 2.89

Conoco 2130 S Main St, Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Harps 1120 S Main St, Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Mister M's 401 W 3Rd St, Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ --

Phillips 66 24996 Us-59 N, Copeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.88

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.