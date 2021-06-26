This is the cheapest gas in Cheboygan right now

(CHEBOYGAN, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Cheboygan area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedway at 401 Mackinaw Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Speedway at 401 Mackinaw Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway 401 Mackinaw Ave, Cheboygan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Marathon 308 E State, Cheboygan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.47 $ 3.80 $ 3.25

Shell 604 S Main St, Cheboygan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ -- $ --

Holiday 1031 S Main St, Cheboygan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 4.09 $ 3.25

Marathon 9851 N Straits Hwy , Cheboygan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 4.19 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.