Portage gas at $2.86 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(PORTAGE, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Portage, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Portage Mart at 601 E Wisconsin St. Regular there was listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at BP at W10620 Wi-33, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Portage area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Portage Mart 601 E Wisconsin St, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Trip 1324 E Wisconsin St, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.56 $ 2.97

BP W8425 Crawford Rd, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.09 $ 3.43 $ 2.95

Mobil N5755 Wi-78, Portage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.28 $ 3.78 $ 2.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.