Portage gas at $2.86 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(PORTAGE, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Portage, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Portage Mart at 601 E Wisconsin St. Regular there was listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at BP at W10620 Wi-33, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Portage area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.91 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.56
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.09
$3.43
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.28
$3.78
$2.98
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.