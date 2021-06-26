Save up to $0.28 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Cortez

(CORTEZ, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Cortez area offering savings of $0.28 per gallon.

Conoco at 302 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.17 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 717 S Broadway, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.45.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.31.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 302 W Main St, Cortez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.17 $ 3.44 $ 3.57 $ 3.47 card card $ 3.22 $ 3.42 $ 3.62 $ 3.52

Maverik 10223 Us Hwy 666, Cortez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ 3.67 $ 3.42

Handy Mart 806½ S Broadway, Cortez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ --

City Market 508 E Main St, Cortez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.75 $ 3.39

Maverik 455 State Street, Cortez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.