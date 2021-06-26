Here’s the cheapest gas in Beatrice Saturday

(BEATRICE, NE) Depending on where you fill up in Beatrice, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cenex at 1615 N 6Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.94 at Casey's at 1500 Court St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Beatrice area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex 1615 N 6Th St, Beatrice

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.